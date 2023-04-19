Soda City Live: Newberry Coach Sharing Story in Upcoming Anthology Book Release

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- A Newberry coach knows a thing or two about leading and being a part of a team.

Newberry College’s Assistant Track and Field Coach, Anthony “Coach Duub” Washington, is talents from the track and field and on to the pages of an anthology where he and 30 other co-authors will share details of their life set to release April 30th entitled “The Heart of A Black Man”

