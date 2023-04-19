SkyView
Soda City Live: Newberry Coach Sharing Story in Upcoming Anthology Book Release

Anthony Washington co-writes book.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- A Newberry coach knows a thing or two about leading and being a part of a team.

Newberry College’s Assistant Track and Field Coach, Anthony “Coach Duub” Washington, is talents from the track and field and on to the pages of an anthology where he and 30 other co-authors will share details of their life set to release April 30th entitled “The Heart of A Black Man”

For more on the book, click here. To follow Coach Washington on social media, Click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Soda City Live: The Heart of a Black Man