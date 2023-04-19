Richland County’s plan to fix Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center at request of S.C. Dept. Of Corrections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Richland County held a press conference to discuss improvements either being made or forthcoming at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The press conference came four months after the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDOC) mandated a response from Richland County.

In a letter sent to County Chairman Overture Walker on January 19, the DOC cited major violations across fire and life safety codes, and food service regulations, as well as failure to meet minimum standards for local detention facilities in South Carolina.

Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown said many items of concern in the DOC’s letter were either corrected or in the process of being remedied prior to January.

The DOC gave Richland County until April 18 to issue a ‘satisfactory’ plan to remedy their jail, threatening state intervention. Brown’s response is dated April 12 and totals 180 pages.

In his press conference, Brown said assessing necessary resources is directly tied to budget priorities and that the County has taken specific actions to head in the right direction.

Brown continued, saying that establishing a culture of operational excellence is key. This will be accomplished in part by modernizing technology, having metrics of accountability, and addressing current and future resource needs. Brown said the plan reflects the actions the County has started to take.

When it comes to employment, base pay for employees will jump from $32,000 to $40,000 annually. Brown said there is also a payment plan with bonuses and a structure for recruitment and retention. Over 25 applicants have applied to work at the facility.

Brown said the goal for retaining employees is to create an environment where they are eager to work and where employees and detainees can feel safe.

A major issue with the Center was the lock system which is why officials said they have approved the purchase ordered for a Willo Wedge Locking system. The system is already in use at other facilities throughout the state. Brown said the county cannot make the lock updates without approval from the Department of Corrections and will take time to upgrade.

Per the plan, installation for the new jail locks could begin as soon as May 2023 and possibly finish by August 2024.

A kitchen renovation is almost complete. Brown said it comes with updated signage, new tiles, and equipment. Brown said the Kitchen earned an A-rating from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), but the goal is to get A-ratings across the board.

“I want to acknowledge that sometimes having an individual in your family that’s detained can be very heart-wrenching and we recognize that, and we want to make sure that we create an environment that allows those individuals who are detained there to be safe and secure. So, our initiatives, our plan that we submitted, all of our actions are really geared towards that end,” said Brown during the press conference.

Officials were asked about mentally-ill individuals in the center. They replied with the facility has a contracted company to handle those situations. Brown said the situation at the center is unique because Alvin S. Glenn is a detention center and not a medical facility.

