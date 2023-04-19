Richland County leaders address future improvements at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Richland County leaders held a press conference to discuss the improvements that are being made to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown said assessing necessary resources is directly tied to budget priorities and the County has taken specific actions to head in the right direction.

Brown continued, saying that establishing a culture of operational excellence is key. This will be accomplished in part by modernizing technology, having metrics of accountability, and addressing current and future resource needs. Brown said the plan is a reflection of the actions the County has started to take.

When it comes to employment, the base salary will start off at $40,000 with no experience. Brown shared there is also a payment plan with bonuses and a structure for recruitment and retention. Over 25 applicants have applied to work at the facility currently, officials will take the next 60 days to review applicants and submit a job offer to prospective employees.

Brown said the goal for retaining employees is to create an environment where they are eager to work and where employees and detainees can feel safe.

Brown said the county had submitted a plant to the Department of Correction that had supplemental information and was submitted in a timely manner.

A major issue with the Center was the lock system, officials said they have ordered a Willow Lock system. The system is already in use at other facilities throughout the state. Brown said the county cannot make the lock updates without approval from the Department of Corrections and will take time to upgrade.

A kitchen renovation is almost complete. Brown said it comes with updated signage, new tiles, and equipment. Brown said the Kitchen earned an A rating but the goal is to get A ratings across the board.

Officials were asked about mentally-ill individuals in the Center. They replied with the facility has a contracted company to handle those situations. Brown said the situation at the center is unique because Alvin S. Glenn is a detention center and not a medical facility.

