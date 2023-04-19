SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Newly remodeled Midlands area Food Lion stores attracting new customers with mystery gift cards

Food Lion offering mystery gift cards to the first 100 people at newly remodeled stores.
Food Lion offering mystery gift cards to the first 100 people at newly remodeled stores.(WDBJ7)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Customers have an opportunity to receive free gift cards if they shop at a newly remodeled Food Lion in the Midlands.

Officials with the grocery chain said the first 100 customers will receive mystery gift cards valued up to $250.

Residents in the Midlands can visit the Food Lion located at 4464 Devine St. in Columbia, or in Orangeburg at 1370 Chestnut NE.

For a full list of the remodeled stores, visit here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Matthew Williamson helped his wife deliver their daughter on the side of I-20 in Lexington...
‘My adrenaline was definitely pumping’: Dad delivers baby on the side of I-20 in Lexington County
Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
S.C. trooper in stable condition after being shot during a Bamberg Co. traffic stop
Sumter woman sentenced to federal prison in tax and Covid-19 loan fraud scheme
Daniel Goodwin, Jr. (left) and Andre Daniels (right) were arrested in connection to an early...
Two men arrested in connection with early morning April shooting

Latest News

City Councilmember Joe Taylor Jr. dies
City of Columbia honors late Councilman Joe Taylor
Honorary name to commemorate late councilman
Honorary name to commemorate late councilman
Donation drive benefits foster families
A local church is helping foster kids and their new foster families
Local church helping foster kids and their new foster families