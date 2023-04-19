Newly remodeled Midlands area Food Lion stores attracting new customers with mystery gift cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Customers have an opportunity to receive free gift cards if they shop at a newly remodeled Food Lion in the Midlands.

Officials with the grocery chain said the first 100 customers will receive mystery gift cards valued up to $250.

Residents in the Midlands can visit the Food Lion located at 4464 Devine St. in Columbia, or in Orangeburg at 1370 Chestnut NE.

For a full list of the remodeled stores, visit here.

