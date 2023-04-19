Long-anticipated surveillance project approved my Irmo Town Council

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A $40,000 surveillance system is coming to the Town of Irmo after the item was approved in a council meeting Tuesday night.

Citizens we spoke with say the incoming cameras are not only needed but necessary in the community’s fight against burglaries and vandalism.

The project initially sought $25,000 for eight different cameras targeting residential safety in the Carmel Commons, Beacon Hill, and Harbison Community.

After a heated discussion, town council unanimously approved the purchase of 12 cameras equipped with facial recognition technology. Five of the cameras will have license plate reading (LPR) technology.

The amended approval came after citizens and council cited an increase in local break-ins, gunshots, and violence emanating from the City of Columbia.

“Yes, it’s affecting us in Irmo, and we’re spending our dollars to solve [Columbia’s] problems. And I’m willing to do that as long as we can get by in and help from the city of Columbia,” said Berry A. Walker, Mayor of Irmo.

Walker and the council claim criminals and vandals are utilizing the Harbison Community Association walking trail to discreet access over 100 neighborhoods.

The town council told WIS they’ll need help from Columbia and the Harbison Association to carry this mission forward.

“This is one step. It’s been a long time coming. We’ll see where we go from here,” said Bill Danielson, Councilman, and Mayor Pro-Tem.

Elected officials made clear that the incoming cameras will not serve as a cure-all for Irmo’s crime wave.

Walker told WIS the first round of cameras will serve as a good test for future motions. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.