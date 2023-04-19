SkyView
A local church is helping foster kids and their new foster families

By Ty Wilson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, there are more than thirty-seven hundred kids in foster care statewide.

That includes more than six hundred foster children in Richland County alone.

One church is asking people to open their hearts to help kids going through heart-wrenching times that are getting moved into foster care.

The “Drive ‘N Drop” is happening next Friday, April 28, from Noon to four, and Saturday, April 29, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

All items collected will go to the Richland County Department of Social Services Foster Program.

At the Washington Street United Methodist Church in Columbia, members say they’re led by faith and what the bible teaches.

Jane Peterson with the Washington Street United Methodist Church says, “We believe in helping anybody. God loves everyone, no matter who you are how you feel, what you look like, who you love. We love everyone.”

And that love is the powerful force behind their mission to help foster kids.

They want people to donate toothbrushes, diapers, underwear, soap, and other personal items.

Peterson says “Children who are going into foster care don’t have much and they’re taken from homes without toothbrushes, socks, underwear. Our church is coming together to collect donations for those children and they’ll be distributed.”

A church family opening their hearts to help hundreds of kids right here in Richland County through difficult times.

