Lexington police have found runaway teenage girl

Officers have girl who left note before running away.
Lexington Police searching for runaway teenager Aubrey Waters.
Lexington Police searching for runaway teenager Aubrey Waters.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has found 17-year-old Aubrey Olivia Waters who ran away.

Officers say Waters was last seen in the area of the 400 block of West Main Street in Lexington on Tuesday, April 18, at 9:00 p.m.

Aubrey Waters left her vehicle, purse, and phone with a note stating she was running away said detectives.

Waters previously ran away and was found in Richland County officers said.

