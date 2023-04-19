FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up this week, then some rain and thunder for Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are in the upper 80s Thursday! Then we have a chance of rain and thunder Saturday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

Skies are clear tonight with mid 50s.

High pressure keeps us warm and sunny Thursday, highs are in the upper 80s.

Mid 80s for Friday with a few more clouds.

A cold front pushes in from the west and brings a 60% chance of showers and thunder for Saturday, winds will breezy as well.

Sunshine returns Sunday with highs reaching the upper 70s.

We cool off a bit more Monday, lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Clear skies for tonight with lows are in the mid 50s.

High pressure stays over the region Thursday. It’s placement just to our east will bring a southern flow that will really warm us up! Highs reach the upper 80s with sunny skies expected.

Lows are in the upper 50s Friday and highs reach the mid 80s by the afternoon. Skies are mostly sunny to partly cloudy as southern flow brings in a little more moisture to the region.

Saturday we see lows in the low 60s and highs reaching the low 80s. But the big story is our chances of rain and thunder as a cold front moves into the Carolinas. Expect the a 60% chance of breezy showers and even a rumble of thunder or two. Right now the severe storm risk is low, but we will keep our eyes on it.

Temps cool off Sunday, but just a little. Cooler air filters in behind the front and allows for dry air to move back into the region. Lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the upper 70s.

Monday we have lows in the low 50s and highs reach the low 70s, cooler air moves into the region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies with mid 50s.

Thursday: Sunny skies and warm temps in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy into the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Peeks of sunshine with scattered showers and a few storms around. Chance of rain is 60%. Highs are near 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with upper 70s for high temps.

Monday: Morning lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the low 70s.

Tuesday: Temp drop into the upper 40s then rise to the low 70s by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

