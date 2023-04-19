FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Midweek heat is on the increase!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Highs will consistently be in the mid-upper 80s, with a good deal of sunshine as the work and school week rolls along.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

Highs bump to the mid-upper 80s for today & Thursday. Plenty of sunshine remains in place.

Some clouds will mix in later on tomorrow, into Friday, but conditions will not be cooling off.

Expect scattered showers to return Saturday with a few storms possible as a cold front presses into South Carolina.

Sunshine returns as highs should only be around 70 degrees or just above.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Happy hump day! Temperatures then get even hotter today, as highs get to the upper mid-80s under more sunshine. Do you best to stay comfy.

We will see a few more clouds mix in late Thursday into Friday, as humidity levels creep back up, along with highs mixing in the mid and upper 80s again.

Our next cold front looks to sweep across South Carolina into Saturday, bringing us the potential of scattered showers with a few storms around.

Drier and cooler air with return for a mainly sunny Sunday, with highs only around 70 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with highs to the upper mid-80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and a few clouds with likely highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy into the afternoon with highs in the upper mid-80s.

Saturday: Peeks of sunshine with scattered showers and a few storms around. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies with highs around 70 degrees.

