City of Columbia honors late Councilman Joe Taylor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is keeping the legacy of late council member Joe Taylor alive by renaming a portion of Washington Street in his honor.

The 800 and 900 blocks of Washington Street will soon be known as Joe E. Taylor Jr. Way.

The decision was approved during a city council meeting on Tuesday, April 18.

Taylor was a lifelong South Carolina resident, according to his city council biography page.

Before his unexpected death in December 2022, the councilman held his seat on the board for only a year after being elected in 2021.

In a brief video on the City of Columbia’s Twitter page, Mayor Daniel Rickenmann in part stated, “We feel it’s the right thing to do, and it’s important that his legacy doesn’t get lost.”

