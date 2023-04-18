SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Woman celebrates 107th birthday with special ukulele performance

The birthday girl moved to Sun City in 1985 and still lives in the same home.
By Alexis Cortez and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona celebrated her 107th birthday with a very special performance Friday.

Members of the Sun City Ukulele Club gathered in Rowena Zenk’s front yard to play some of her favorite songs.

A former ukulele player herself, Zenk grew up on a farm in Ohio with 10 siblings. She also played the organ and volunteered with Girl Scouts for many years.

Zenk remembers her mother becoming famous as she was the first woman to walk the Appalachian Trail in one trip in 1955.

The birthday girl moved to Arizona in 1985 and still lives in the same home.

She credits her long life to the homegrown food that nourished her.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
S.C. trooper in stable condition after being shot during a Bamberg Co. traffic stop
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
Justin Chappell was arrested after a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle with a Richland County...
Man out on bond arrested again after pursuit in stolen vehicle, deputies say
Daniel Goodwin, Jr. (left) and Andre Daniels (right) were arrested in connection to an early...
Two men arrested in connection with early morning April shooting

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, Idabel Mayor Crain Young, seated right, at...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma sheriff says recording of discussion about killing was illegal
FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, who was kidnapped, tortured and killed in...
Sheriff: Arrest warrant moot for kidnapping of Emmett Till
FILE - Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl...
Damar Hamlin cleared to play 4 months after cardiac arrest
U.S. Secret Service uniformed division police officers carry a young child who crawled through...
Littlest intruder: Toddler crawls through White House fence