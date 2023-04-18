The USC Symphony presents Carmina Burana this Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Thursday night, a musical delight based on 24 medieval poems of the same name - Carmina Burana. The University of South Carolina Symphony Orchestra presents the bold production for the season finale.

Scott Weiss is the music director and conductor of the University of South Carolina Symphony Orchestra. And he’s also the music director and conductor of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra and Alicia Walker is the director of choral studies at USC. She directs the Concert Choir and the Garnet Chorale, as well as supervises the graduate conducting program. Both are professors at the USC School of Music. They joined WIS TV Midday to invite the community to their production.

Carmina Burana, presented by USC’s Symphony Orchestra, is this Thursday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts, located in downtown Columbia. Tickets are $30 for the general public. $25 for seniors, military, and USC staff. $18 for children under 18 and non-USC students with I.D. And free for USC students with I.D.

Tickets are available at by calling 803-251-2222 or go to the Koger Center box office at the corner of Greene and Park Streets. You also can purchase a ticket online at www.kogercenterforthearts.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.