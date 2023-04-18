SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

The USC Symphony presents Carmina Burana this Thursday

This Thursday night, a musical delight based on 24 medieval poems of the same name - Carmina...
This Thursday night, a musical delight based on 24 medieval poems of the same name - Carmina Burana. The University of South Carolina Symphony Orchestra presents the bold production for the season finale.(USC Symphony)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Thursday night, a musical delight based on 24 medieval poems of the same name - Carmina Burana. The University of South Carolina Symphony Orchestra presents the bold production for the season finale.

Scott Weiss is the music director and conductor of the University of South Carolina Symphony Orchestra. And he’s also the music director and conductor of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra and Alicia Walker is the director of choral studies at USC. She directs the Concert Choir and the Garnet Chorale, as well as supervises the graduate conducting program. Both are professors at the USC School of Music. They joined WIS TV Midday to invite the community to their production.

Carmina Burana, presented by USC’s Symphony Orchestra, is this Thursday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts, located in downtown Columbia. Tickets are $30 for the general public. $25 for seniors, military, and USC staff. $18 for children under 18 and non-USC students with I.D. And free for USC students with I.D.

Tickets are available at by calling 803-251-2222 or go to the Koger Center box office at the corner of Greene and Park Streets. You also can purchase a ticket online at www.kogercenterforthearts.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
S.C. trooper in stable condition after being shot during a Bamberg Co. traffic stop
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
Justin Chappell was arrested after a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle with a Richland County...
Man out on bond arrested again after pursuit in stolen vehicle, deputies say
Daniel Goodwin, Jr. (left) and Andre Daniels (right) were arrested in connection to an early...
Two men arrested in connection with early morning April shooting

Latest News

Calling all University of South Carolina alumni, current students, parents, staff, and...
USC holds its Give 4 Garnet fundraiser
Barricaid smart lock, Timmerman school golf tournament
BarricAid smart lock, Timmerman school golf tournament
Ballot by Shutterstock.
Town of Lexington to begin early voting for special elections
The event will take place from Wednesday, April 19 until Sunday April 23.
Columbia Food and Wine Festival to be held this week