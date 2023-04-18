USC holds its Give 4 Garnet fundraiser

SkyView
Calling all University of South Carolina alumni, current students, parents, staff, and all-around fans of USC, tomorrow, April 19, for 18 hours and one minute, USC will hold its Give 4 Garnet 2023 day of giving for the University of South Carolina system.(USC)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Calling all University of South Carolina alumni, current students, parents, staff, and all-around fans of USC, tomorrow, April 19, for 18 hours and one minute, USC will hold its Give 4 Garnet 2023 day of giving for the University of South Carolina system.

The goal is for 3,000 donors to give by the time the day of giving ends.

Michelle Dodenhoff is the Vice President for Development at USC and Emmie Thompson is the university’s student body president. They joined WIS TV Midday to explain how the fundraiser will work.

The Give 4 Garnet 2023 day of giving kicks off tomorrow, April 19 at 5:59 a.m. and goes till midnight. Go to https://give4garnet.sc.edu/ to see the different areas where you can give.

