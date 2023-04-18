SkyView
Sumter woman sentenced to federal prison in tax and Covid-19 loan fraud scheme

(WBKO)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman was sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison in relation to a scheme to submit false tax returns and a fraudulent Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) loan.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Monday evidence presented during the trial showed 61-year-old Maggie-Anne Boler promised friends and family that she knew a secret way to get them large refunds from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Officials said Boler used a system to prepare tax returns for herself, her disabled brother and others while allegedly claiming “huge” unsubstantiated withholdings on the returns generating tax refunds of as much as $44,000.

According to a press release, some of Boler’s family members were unemployed and had no actual withholdings during the year. Boler’s friends and family were forced to repay the refunds and were given additional penalties and fees, once the fraudulent returns were discovered by the IRS.

During the trial, many of Boiler’s relatives testified she took a fee for preparing the returns and promised them that her methods were lawful and that she knew obscure rules that would get them large refunds.

“Maggie-Anne Boler made false promises, defrauded American taxpayers, and stole from businesses in desperate need of support during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs, “Our office is committed to vigorously prosecuting financial fraud in all its forms, and we encourage the public to ensure they are only working with reputable tax professionals this tax season.”

In addition to the tax fraud, officials said Boler received a $20,000 PPP loan based on her fraudulent claims.

Evidence presented in the trial showed that Boler took these PPP funds while also receiving thousands of dollars in South Carolina unemployment benefits during the Covid-19 pandemic. The schemes defrauded the United States out of roughly $180,000.

“Financial fraud undermines the integrity of the U.S. tax system and erodes consumer confidence,” said FBI Columbia Special Agent in Charge, Steve Jensen, “This sentence should serve as a warning to others that such criminal activity will not be tolerated. The FBI, along with our federal partners, will continue to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.”

Senior United States District Judge Terry L. Wooten sentenced Boler to 30 months in prison and ordered her to repay $53,696.00 in restitution to the United States Small Business Administration and the IRS.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Cate Cardinale and T. DeWayne Pearson.

