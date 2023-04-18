COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Athletics held its annual Gamecock Gala on Monday, April 17, at the Colonial Life Arena.

Every year the event honors the University’s top student-athletes for their accomplishments during the 2022-23 academic year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.