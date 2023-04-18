Soda City Live: Pageant Title Holder Uses Platform to Give Voice to Voiceless

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- April is National Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

A local pageant queen is using her platform to bring awareness to Child Sexual Assault with hopes to see the end of it.

Keever Murdaugh is the former Mrs. Camden Plus America and recent winner of Mrs. South Carolina Plus America Surpreme 2023 and she joins us today to share more about her mission and upcoming projects.

Murdaugh will also be competing in July for the national title.

