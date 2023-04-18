Soda City Live: Grammy Nominated Musician to Perform Live in Midlands

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Grammy-Nominated Trombonist, Hank Bilal is gearing up for a big live performance here in the Midlands.

Saturday, April 29th at 8 p.m. at the Landing Event Center in Cayce.

Tickets are $35 for general admission and can be found here

