Soda City Live: Community Organized Affordable Housing Panel

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Buying your dream home shouldn’t be impossible.

But that is a reality for many seeking home ownership- who may be financially limited due to the rising costs in neighborhoods and inflation.

Monday, April 24th there will be an affordable housing panel discussion surrounding home affordability with local leaders.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.