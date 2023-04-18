SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Community Organized Affordable Housing Panel

Affordable Housing panel discussion happening
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Buying your dream home shouldn’t be impossible.

But that is a reality for many seeking home ownership- who may be financially limited due to the rising costs in neighborhoods and inflation.

Monday, April 24th there will be an affordable housing panel discussion surrounding home affordability with local leaders.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
S.C. trooper in stable condition after being shot during a Bamberg Co. traffic stop
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
Daniel Goodwin, Jr. (left) and Andre Daniels (right) were arrested in connection to an early...
Two men arrested in connection with early morning April shooting
Justin Chappell was arrested after a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle with a Richland County...
Man out on bond arrested again after pursuit in stolen vehicle, deputies say

Latest News

April is the Month of the Military Child. With our wonderful military community here in the...
Soda City Live: April is Month of the Military Child, Nonprofit to Host Events Focusing on Developing Support for Military Children
Soda City Live
Soda City Live: Pageant Title Holder Uses Platform to Give Voice to Voiceless
Grammy nominated musician Hank Bilal is performing live in Columbia April 29.
Soda City Live: Grammy Nominated Musician to Perform Live in Midlands
Soda City Live: Affordable House Panel Discussion