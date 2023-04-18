SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: April is Month of the Military Child, Nonprofit to Host Events Focusing on Developing Support for Military Children

April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- April is the Month of the Military Child. With our wonderful military community here in the Midlands.

It’s not only important that we recognize the sacrifices of our service members- but how their service impacts their families especially their children.

The Military Children’s Education Coalition, aims to support military children as they navigate or adjust to military lifestyle.

There are several events happening locally for the community to get involved in to help support military children.

EdVenture Children’s Museum and Richland Two Institute of Innovation on April 19-20, 2023, to help schools and districts support the needs of those in their highly mobile, military-connected communities with several free events.

MCEC will conduct a Student 2 Student® (S2S) training for K-12 school groups on April 19 from 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. S2S is a student-led program that brings military and civilian students together to welcome new students, create a positive environment, support academic excellence, and ease transitions.

For parents and elementary-aged kids, MCEC’s Tell Me A Story event is on April 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., featuring both English and Spanish readings of Night Catch, followed by discussion groups and activities.

Both events on April 19 take place at EdVenture Children’s Museum.

For education professionals, on April 20 from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. the event will include Military Interstate Compact (MIC3) presenting Compact 101, MCEC presenting professional development on supporting children through transitions and supporting children of National Guard and Reserve families, plus interaction with state-level MCEC Coordinators and School Liaison Officers.

In celebration of Month of the Military Child, a carnival-style event will take place April 20 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Both events on April 20 take place at Richland Two Institute of Innovation Conference Center.

Register for the Summit here https://www.militarychild.org/360purplestarsummit/columbia

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
S.C. trooper in stable condition after being shot during a Bamberg Co. traffic stop
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
Daniel Goodwin, Jr. (left) and Andre Daniels (right) were arrested in connection to an early...
Two men arrested in connection with early morning April shooting
Justin Chappell was arrested after a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle with a Richland County...
Man out on bond arrested again after pursuit in stolen vehicle, deputies say

Latest News

Soda City Live
Soda City Live: Pageant Title Holder Uses Platform to Give Voice to Voiceless
Buying your dream home shouldn't be impossible.
Soda City Live: Community Organized Affordable Housing Panel
Grammy nominated musician Hank Bilal is performing live in Columbia April 29.
Soda City Live: Grammy Nominated Musician to Perform Live in Midlands
Soda City Live: Affordable House Panel Discussion