Soda City Live: April is Month of the Military Child, Nonprofit to Host Events Focusing on Developing Support for Military Children

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- April is the Month of the Military Child. With our wonderful military community here in the Midlands.

It’s not only important that we recognize the sacrifices of our service members- but how their service impacts their families especially their children.

The Military Children’s Education Coalition, aims to support military children as they navigate or adjust to military lifestyle.

There are several events happening locally for the community to get involved in to help support military children.

EdVenture Children’s Museum and Richland Two Institute of Innovation on April 19-20, 2023, to help schools and districts support the needs of those in their highly mobile, military-connected communities with several free events.

MCEC will conduct a Student 2 Student® (S2S) training for K-12 school groups on April 19 from 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. S2S is a student-led program that brings military and civilian students together to welcome new students, create a positive environment, support academic excellence, and ease transitions.

For parents and elementary-aged kids, MCEC’s Tell Me A Story event is on April 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., featuring both English and Spanish readings of Night Catch, followed by discussion groups and activities.

Both events on April 19 take place at EdVenture Children’s Museum.

For education professionals, on April 20 from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. the event will include Military Interstate Compact (MIC3) presenting Compact 101, MCEC presenting professional development on supporting children through transitions and supporting children of National Guard and Reserve families, plus interaction with state-level MCEC Coordinators and School Liaison Officers.

In celebration of Month of the Military Child, a carnival-style event will take place April 20 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Both events on April 20 take place at Richland Two Institute of Innovation Conference Center.

Register for the Summit here https://www.militarychild.org/360purplestarsummit/columbia

