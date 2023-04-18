Safely get rid of medications on Spring National Drug Take Back Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - National Drug Take Back Day is being held on Saturday, April 22, providing an opportunity to get rid of unused or expired medications.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the take back day is happening because of an alarming increase in drug overdose deaths nationally and in the Palmetto State.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, nearly 50% of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets.

This nationwide event is hosted twice a year by the DEA and provides a responsible way for the public to dispose of prescription drugs that might otherwise be stolen, abused, or fall into the wrong hands said officials.

Residents can drop off their unused or expired medication at one of these locations.

“Properly disposing of unused medications is critical in preventing prescription drug misuse,” said Emma Kennedy, Director of DHEC’s Division of Injury and Substance Abuse Prevention. “Our hope is that these National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events motivate South Carolinians to take this small step in safely getting rid of the medications they no longer need, as well as educating themselves and sharing information about the potentially fatal dangers of misusing prescription drugs. All medicines should only be used as directed.”

Locations will take back tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps (devices with sharp points or edges) and illegal drugs will not be accepted. The DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop-off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

South Carolina typically has more than 60 drop-off locations around the state. In total, the DEA reports that its National Drug Take Back Day events collected a total net weight of 8.318 tons.

For more information, you can visit the DHEC’s website or DEA.gov.

