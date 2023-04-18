Rural partnership expands workforce education programs in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An educational partnership is expanding in the Midlands after receiving grant funding.

Build Carolina reported Tuesday it had been awarded $40,000 in grant funding from Power:Ed. Power:Ed is a philanthropy of SC Student Laon Corporation.

The money will go toward expanding the rural partnership of SC Codes in Barnwell, Lugoff, Elgin, Greenwood, and Hemingway. The programs aim to prepare the South Carolina workforce through training and additional technical skills.

SC Codes said it has helped over 50,000 workers through its learning platforms. Power:Ed Director Claire Gibbons said, “Power:Ed, a philanthropy of SC Student Loan, is excited to help residents of our state’s rural communities access the workforce development resources needed to build and sustain well-paid tech careers.”

Power:Ed reported it is investing $900,000 into education and career readiness organizations. It has helped 17 non-profits so far in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Grant funding is provided on a quarterly basis, the next application deadline is on July 1, 2023. Organizations interested in applying can find out more information at the link here.

