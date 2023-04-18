SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Rural partnership expands workforce education programs in the Midlands

Build Carolina received $40,000 in grant funding from Power:Ed for SC Codes.
Build Carolina received $40,000 in grant funding from Power:Ed for SC Codes.(Power:Ed)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An educational partnership is expanding in the Midlands after receiving grant funding.

Build Carolina reported Tuesday it had been awarded $40,000 in grant funding from Power:Ed. Power:Ed is a philanthropy of SC Student Laon Corporation.

The money will go toward expanding the rural partnership of SC Codes in Barnwell, Lugoff, Elgin, Greenwood, and Hemingway. The programs aim to prepare the South Carolina workforce through training and additional technical skills.

SC Codes said it has helped over 50,000 workers through its learning platforms. Power:Ed Director Claire Gibbons said, “Power:Ed, a philanthropy of SC Student Loan, is excited to help residents of our state’s rural communities access the workforce development resources needed to build and sustain well-paid tech careers.”

Power:Ed reported it is investing $900,000 into education and career readiness organizations. It has helped 17 non-profits so far in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Grant funding is provided on a quarterly basis, the next application deadline is on July 1, 2023. Organizations interested in applying can find out more information at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
S.C. trooper in stable condition after being shot during a Bamberg Co. traffic stop
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
Justin Chappell was arrested after a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle with a Richland County...
Man out on bond arrested again after pursuit in stolen vehicle, deputies say
Daniel Goodwin, Jr. (left) and Andre Daniels (right) were arrested in connection to an early...
Two men arrested in connection with early morning April shooting

Latest News

Drug Enforcement Administration Announces Spring Take Back Day happening across South Carolina.
Safely get rid of medications on Spring National Drug Take Back Day
6-year-old boy who died in Richland County apartment fire is laid to rest
Nathan Mackenzie Archie was killed in a fire at Whispering Pines apartment complex on Apr. 5.
6-year-old boy who died in Richland County apartment fire is laid to rest
Matthew Williamson helped his wife deliver their daughter on the side of I-20 in Lexington...
‘My adrenaline was definitely pumping’: Dad delivers baby on the side of I-20 in Lexington County