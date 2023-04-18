SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland School District Two still exploring metal detectors

By Ty Wilson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At the Richland School District Two a special Safety and Security Committee is working through details involving metal detectors at high schools.

School Resource Officers took a 9-millimeter gun from a 17-year-old student at Richland Northeast High School a few weeks ago. Metal detectors alerting police.

McGee Woody is a parent on the Safety & Security Committee he says “My number one goal when I drop off my kids is that they are in a safe environment and picking them up safely at the end of the day. That’s my goal.”

Woody and other members of the Safety and Security Committee were back at it again talking about the best way to keep students safe and leaning toward metal detectors. To have four of them at the district’s five high schools will cost around three million dollars.

Richland School District Two Chief Operations Officer Will Anderson says “It will cost a half a million for a one-time capital cost. Another two and a half million to have staffing and metal detectors at every high school every day. It is part of an overall proposal the board will have to look at to see if they want that in their budget for the next fiscal year.”

District officials say so far this school year 28 weapons including guns and knives have been confiscated from students. And district-wide there have been 37 school threats.

Dr. Monica E. Scott has been asking for metal detectors in schools for more than a decade.

“I have traveled to other school districts and metal detectors work. Our number one priority is the safety of our kids and we will see it through,” said Dr. Scott.

The Safety and Security Committee members may travel to districts that have metal detectors to help with the decision process. It will take a few weeks before they make a recommendation to the full School Board.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
S.C. trooper in stable condition after being shot during a Bamberg Co. traffic stop
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Justin Chappell was arrested after a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle with a Richland County...
Man out on bond arrested again after pursuit in stolen vehicle, deputies say
RCSD deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.
Richland County deputies investigating shooting after woman sent to hospital
What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and...
Suspected Russian tank ends up stuck at truck stop in Louisiana

Latest News

South Carolina Athletics held its annual Gamecock Gala
South Carolina Athletics held its annual Gamecock Gala
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has identified the man accused of wounding a state...
State agents identify man accused of wounding SC trooper during traffic stop
Richland Two safety and security committee talks school safety
Richland Two safety and security committee talks school safety
Citizen-police partnerships aim to curb crime
RCSD combats gun violence on Longcreek Dr. with heavier patrol: ‘We’ve got guns going off every day’