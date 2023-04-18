RCSD combats gun violence on Longcreek Dr. with heavier patrol: ‘We’ve got guns going off every day’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) has increased patrol on Longcreek Drive in accordance with a high volume of service calls.

According to media advisories released by RCSD, at least six people were murdered from 2020 to the present time across the corridor.

Over the weekend, a 24-year-old woman was sent to the hospital after she was shot with a handgun on Sunday morning, per an RCSD incident report.

On Monday, Longcreek Drive neighbors told WIS they’re ‘sick and tired’ of hearing routine gunshots and vehicles drag racing at night. This, on top of cited drug deals and panhandling in broad daylight.

“We’ve got guns that are going off every single day. We’ve had multiple shootings. We’ve had murders. We’ve had drug traffickers. We’ve had every element of disagreement because of Longcreek [Dr.],” said David B’Rells, a longtime resident of the area.

B’Rells said he hears anything from pistols to shotguns to rifles firing on a nightly basis.

According to RCSD, Longcreek Dr. has a large population of people due to at least 12 apartments operating in close proximity.

“Like anywhere else, we hear gunshots. We hear the complaints about the gunshots, and we’ll step in there,” said RCSD Capt. Danny Brown

Capt. Brown oversees the department’s Community Action Team (CAT), a group of specialized officers assigned to observe and respond to a specific region.

Richland County is partitioned into eight regions with at least one CAT member in each area. Longcreek Dr. falls in Region 4 where two deputies are assigned.

“You’ll see us a lot on Friday and Saturday nights over there, as well and throughout the week they’re constantly Longcreek. But again, we can’t be the eyes and ears 24/7. We need those communities to help us out and help themselves out. It’s a true police-community partnership and that’s the only way we’re going make a dent in any of these crimes,” continued Capt. Brown.

While service calls to Longcreek Dr. are plentiful, Capt. Brown credits the responding community for a tapering of homicides in the area.

Whether you reside on or near Longcreek Dr. or not, Capt. Brown encourages you to get in touch with your designated CAT leader.

Personal directories for all eight regions are found on RCSD’s website.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.