Prisma Health offering free “stop the bleed” trainings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents in the Midlands will have the opportunity to learn what to do when a traumatic injury occurs and someone is at risk of bleeding to death before medical help arrives during Prisma Health’s “Stop the bleed” training.

The training sessions will be held on Thursday, May 25, from 5–6 p.m., 6:30–7:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Officials say the person next to a bleeding victim may very well be the one who’s most likely to save them from bleeding to death. By learning how to STOP THE BLEED, you will gain the ability to recognize life-threatening bleeding and act quickly and effectively to control bleeding once you learn three techniques.

To register, click here, classes are limited to 25 people. Use this link to register, each class is limited to 25 people.

