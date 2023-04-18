SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: Woman impersonating Walmart employee leaves store with stolen items

A woman posing as a Walmart employee walked out with stolen merchandise, according to police.
A woman posing as a Walmart employee walked out with stolen merchandise, according to police.(Medina Township Police)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A woman is wanted for impersonating a Walmart employee before pushing a cart full of stolen merchandise out of an Ohio store.

The Medina Township Police Department said the woman got her hands on a Walmart employee uniform vest and wore it inside the store on March 27.

WOIO reports the woman pushed the items out of the store around 7:45 p.m. before being seen getting into a black SUV.

Photos were taken from video surveillance of the woman and shared by Medina Township officials.

Police say the man in this image drove a black SUV with the female suspect inside.
Police say the man in this image drove a black SUV with the female suspect inside.(Medina Township Police)

Authorities also said images were captured of the man who is believed to have been driving the SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or SUV is asked to call Medina Township Police at 330-723-1408.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
S.C. trooper in stable condition after being shot during a Bamberg Co. traffic stop
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
Justin Chappell was arrested after a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle with a Richland County...
Man out on bond arrested again after pursuit in stolen vehicle, deputies say
Daniel Goodwin, Jr. (left) and Andre Daniels (right) were arrested in connection to an early...
Two men arrested in connection with early morning April shooting

Latest News

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a media conference during a meeting...
Fighting rages in Sudan hours after cease-fire was to begin
FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during...
Fox, Dominion reach settlement over false election claims
When do online threats become a crime? Supreme Court hears case
When do online threats become a crime? Supreme Court hears case
When do online threats become a crime? Supreme Court hears case
FILE - A Netflix DVD envelope is shown on Nov. 17, 2022, in San Francisco. Netflix is poised to...
Netflix to bring down the curtain on its DVD-by-mail service