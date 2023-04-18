SkyView
Police advising drivers to use caution after collision in downtown Columbia

Columbia police are advising drivers to be cautious after a collision in downtown Columbia.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising drivers to be cautious after a collision happened at Taylor and Assembly.

Officers say the driver of one car may have experienced a medical event causing him to cross the center median & strike 4 other cars.

The driver has been taken to the hospital along with one other driver police say.

