Police advising drivers to use caution after collision in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising drivers to be cautious after a collision happened at Taylor and Assembly.

🚦 Traffic notification: Collision at Taylor & Assembly. Use caution ⚠️ in area. Driver of one vehicle may have experienced a medical event causing him to cross center median & strike 4 vehicles. He’s been taken to a hospital along w/1 other person. pic.twitter.com/FRVS1zYxeJ — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 18, 2023

Officers say the driver of one car may have experienced a medical event causing him to cross the center median & strike 4 other cars.

The driver has been taken to the hospital along with one other driver police say.

