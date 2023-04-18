SkyView
Pawmetto Lifeline hosts annual Bark to the Park to raise money for homeless pets in the Midlands

Pawmetto Lifeline hosts its annual Bark to the Park on April 22.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Pawmetto Lifeline hosts their annual Bark to the Park at Saluda Shoals Park in Columbia on April 22.

The annual event brings more than 800 people and their dogs for what Pawmetto Lifeline says is one of the largest dog-friendly events in the Midlands.

Proceeds from the fundraiser directly benefits homeless pets in the region.

Pawmetto Lifeline encourages pet lovers to form a walk team or participate individually to raise money. There’ll be opportunities to win prizes while supporting Pawmetto Lifeline’s mission to end pet overpopulation in the Midlands.

A Pawmetto Lifeline sports jacket will be awarded to participants who raise $1,000 or more.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 11 a.m.

After the walk, participants can enjoy an After-Pawty that includes pet-friendly vendors, performances by K9s in Flight, craft beer, live-music, and face painting.

There’ll also be canine contests with categories such as Best Costume, Best Look-a-Like, and Best Pet Trick.

If you can’t be there in person, Pawmetto Lifeline says you can still donate.

To register or donate, visit www.barktothepark.com.

