Man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The S.C. Attorney General’s office of Alan Wilson announced Tuesday the arrest of a Sumter man in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors.

Officials say 76-year-old Francis Joel Kennedy was arrested on Thursday, April 13, after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Investigators said Kennedy possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Kennedy was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree.

Investigators with the Sumter Police Department, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and Homeland Security Investigations, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

