Lugoff man, out bond after sex crimes arrest, faces new charges in Kershaw Co.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say a man who was out on bond after a previous sex crimes arrest, has been detained and charged with new offenses.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Kenneth Keitt was arrested while out on bond for a previous second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two sex offender violation arrests.

Authorities said Keitt is now facing charges of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor (11-14 years old), third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor (15-16 years old), and two counts of sex offender registry violation.

Bond was denied on Keitt’s new charges and he is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center said officials.

