Lugoff man, out bond after sex crimes arrest, faces new charges in Kershaw Co.

Kenneth Keitt, 41, has been charged with more offenses.
Man charged with new sex crimes while out on bond for previous sex crime offenses.
Man charged with new sex crimes while out on bond for previous sex crime offenses.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say a man who was out on bond after a previous sex crimes arrest, has been detained and charged with new offenses.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Kenneth Keitt was arrested while out on bond for a previous second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two sex offender violation arrests.

Authorities said Keitt is now facing charges of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor (11-14 years old), third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor (15-16 years old), and two counts of sex offender registry violation.

Bond was denied on Keitt’s new charges and he is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center said officials.

