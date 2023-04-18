SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine & warmth are going nowhere

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Highs will consistently be in the 80s with a good deal of sunshine as the work and school week rolls along.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES.

  • Temps rise to near 80 today, bumping to the upper mid-80s for Wednesday & Thursday. Plenty of sunshine remains in place.
  • More clouds will mix in later on Thursday, into Friday, but conditions will not be cooling off.
  • Expect scattered showers to return Saturday with a few storms possible as a cold front closes in on South Carolina.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

The cool & dry air stays in place this morning, with lows in the low to mid-40s, but with afternoon highs closing in on 80 degrees or so!

Temperatures then get even hotter tomorrow, as highs get into the upper mid-80s under more sunshine.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

We will see a few more clouds late on Thursday into Friday, as humidity levels creep back up, along with highs mixing in the mid and upper 80s.

Our next cold front looks to sweep across the Carolinas into Saturday, bringing us the potential of scattered showers with a few storms.

Some spotty showers could linger on Sunday with good breaks of sunshine as well. Highs will likely dip back further into the 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: A cool start in the low to mid-40s on average. Highs will likely get back near 80 or so under plentiful sunshine.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs to the upper mid-80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with likely highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper mid-80s.

Saturday: Peeks of sunshine with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Highs around 80.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
S.C. trooper in stable condition after being shot during a Bamberg Co. traffic stop
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
Justin Chappell was arrested after a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle with a Richland County...
Man out on bond arrested again after pursuit in stolen vehicle, deputies say
A motorcyclist was pronounced deceased after a single-vehicle collision in Richland County.
Motorcyclist dies after overnight collision on Hard Scrabble Road

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly morning Tuesday then temps warm up!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 04/17/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 04/17/2023