FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine & warmth are going nowhere

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Highs will consistently be in the 80s with a good deal of sunshine as the work and school week rolls along.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

Temps rise to near 80 today, bumping to the upper mid-80s for Wednesday & Thursday. Plenty of sunshine remains in place.

More clouds will mix in later on Thursday, into Friday, but conditions will not be cooling off.

Expect scattered showers to return Saturday with a few storms possible as a cold front closes in on South Carolina.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

The cool & dry air stays in place this morning, with lows in the low to mid-40s, but with afternoon highs closing in on 80 degrees or so!

Temperatures then get even hotter tomorrow, as highs get into the upper mid-80s under more sunshine.

We will see a few more clouds late on Thursday into Friday, as humidity levels creep back up, along with highs mixing in the mid and upper 80s.

Our next cold front looks to sweep across the Carolinas into Saturday, bringing us the potential of scattered showers with a few storms.

Some spotty showers could linger on Sunday with good breaks of sunshine as well. Highs will likely dip back further into the 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: A cool start in the low to mid-40s on average. Highs will likely get back near 80 or so under plentiful sunshine.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs to the upper mid-80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with likely highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper mid-80s.

Saturday: Peeks of sunshine with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Highs around 80.

