City of Kyle trying to break world record at upcoming fair

The gathering of the Kyles will take place at 4 p.m. May 21 at Lake Kyle Park. All eligible...
The gathering of the Kyles will take place at 4 p.m. May 21 at Lake Kyle Park. All eligible Kyle's should sign in at the VIP tent, and a group photo will follow.(City of Kyle)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KYLE, Texas (Gray News) – The City of Kyle is trying to break the record for the largest same-name gathering during the Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza next month.

This will be the city’s fourth attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record, currently held by Kupreski Kosci and Bosnia and Herzegovina with a total of 2,325 participants named Ivan set in July 2017.

“In order to break this record, we’re calling for any and all Kyles. We need tall Kyles, short Kyles, young Kyles and old Kyles to get close to the record set five years ago,” Special Events Manager Claudia Rocha said in a news release.

“We’re very excited about the upcoming, inaugural Kyle Fair and have high hopes that this event will bring out the Kyles needed to grab a spot in the record books.”

The gathering of the Kyles will take place at 4 p.m. May 21 at Lake Kyle Park. All eligible Kyles should sign in at the VIP tent, and a group photo will follow.

All Kyles who take part in the event will be given a free Kyle Fair T-shirt of their choice, according to the city.

There is no cost to participate. Entry into the Kyle Fair is free and includes live music performances.

The City of Kyle is located south of Austin and is home of the annual Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon festival.

