City of Columbia adds new vendors to Food Truck Fridays

The City of Columbia adds new food vendors as it continues with Food Truck Fridays through the...
The City of Columbia adds new food vendors as it continues with Food Truck Fridays through the month of April.(City of Columbia press release)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia adds new food vendors as it continues with Food Truck Fridays through the month of April.

The city says the initiative features highlights various types of cuisines that can be enjoyed in Columbia — while connecting people together over food.

Food trucks can be visited by the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street.

The lineup for the rest of the month is below:

April 21

Barn Bites

Bubblecious

Luna’s Grill

April 28

Food Truck Event- closed

(Will resume in May)

