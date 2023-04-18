Carolina Ale House and The Blood Connection teams up for blood drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina Ale House and The Blood Connection (TBC) are announcing a partnership to make blood donations around the Midlands more accessible.

TBC’s bloodmobiles will be stationed at 16 Carolina Ale House locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

“TBC is thankful to Carolina Ale House for coming alongside us to help accomplish our mission of saving local lives,” said Delisa English, President, and CEO of The Blood Connection.

All blood donors who take part in the “Ale Yeah! Be a Blood Donor!” campaign will receive a $20 gift card to Carolina Ale House and a voucher for a free “Macked Out Doughnuts” dessert.

Donors will also receive a $25 eGift card as a special thank-you.

The blood drive will run from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Columbia-Harbison Boulevard location.

“More than ever, we have an opportunity to impact our communities and can do so by supporting the crucial need for life-saving blood donation,” said James Williams, president of Carolina Ale House.

To make an appointment click the link here.

