Bipartisan group of lawmakers makes pitch for judicial reform bills

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Who do you want to help pick South Carolina’s judges?

It’s the question at the heart of the debate surrounding two bills pitched by a bipartisan group of lawmakers Tuesday morning.

Rep. Heather Bauer (D-Richland Co.) and Rep. Joe White (R-Newberry Co.) filed similar bills which would dramatically increase the power of South Carolina’s governor in the judicial selection process.

They would give the governor the power to appoint the majority of the Judicial Merit Selection Commission (JMSC), a 10-person commission that nominates judicial candidates for the full General Assembly to vote on.

State law currently gives the Speaker of the House five appointments, the President of the Senate two appointments, and the Senate Judiciary Chair three appointments.

The two bills would both give the governor six appointments to the commission while cutting the speaker’s appointments to two. The President of the Senate would retain two appointments.

The commission is predominantly comprised of lawyers and lawmakers. It was a point of concern for the lawmakers, law enforcement, and solicitors in attendance at a Tuesday news conference about the bills.

“Ask your readers, ask your listeners, should lawyers who will argue cases in front of judges be allowed to decide who those judges should be. Heaven forbid,” White said.

Both bills would also prevent lawyer lawmakers from being members of the commission (Bauer’s bill would prevent all lawmakers from becoming commissioners).

Currently, state law dictates the commission must recommend the three best candidates for each position, but Bauer’s calls for all qualified candidates to be brought before the legislature.

“If you are deemed qualified you should be able to put your name on the ballot to run to serve,” she said.

The bills have currently not left the committee and face a steep climb to be passed this year.

They also face pushback over concerns they would further empower Governor Henry McMaster to pursue abortion restrictions.

The issue of judicial reform was largely sparked by McMaster’s calls for it at the State of the State, which came just weeks after the State Supreme Court struck down a six-week abortion ban.

“The backstop is our court system. In my opinion, giving the governor more appointees on the screening process with his positions and what has happened at the USC board would set us back and take a backstop, a safety net for women’s rights in this state away,” Rep. Seth Rose (D-Richland Co.) said.

Rose is an attorney and said he is open to some tweaks to the system, but against expanding the governor’s power.

JMSC Commissioner, lawyer, and State Representative Todd Rutherford (D-Richland Co.) also raised concerns about the governor’s decision-making citing the scrutiny of his influence on the hiring of former USC President Bob Caslen.

Caslen resigned amid a plagiarism scandal.

“His choice got to be the president, didn’t last long, we have a bad history in this state of allowing governors to pick winners,” he said.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter (D-Orangeburg Co.) downplayed concerns about the expansion of the governor’s power.

“I would argue that the governor does have influence now, that the agenda as set by the Republican Caucus both house and senate in concert with the governor is moving the governor’s agenda,” she said.

Both the Speaker of the House Murrell Smith and Senate President Thomas Alexander’s offices declined to comment.

Governor McMaster’s spokesperson sent a statement reading:

“The governor is pleased with the growing momentum for judicial reform, but the reality is these bills have little chance of getting to the governor’s desk this session. What can be passed this year – that will also help to build the public’s confidence in our judicial system – is increased penalties for illegal gun possession and passing bond and magistrate reforms.”

