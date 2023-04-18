SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Attorney General Wilson leads multistate brief defending parental speech regarding education

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attorney General Alan Wilson is leading a multistate amicus brief along with nine other attorneys general defending parental speech.

Attorney Wilson filed a brief that is aimed at protecting parents’ free speech, in the Moms for Liberty-Brevard County, Florida v. Brevard Public Schools case.

“Instead of being silenced, parents should absolutely have the opportunity and protection to speak at school board meetings or public forums. In fact, they should be encouraged to participate,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson in a release. “Parents have the right to be involved in their children’s education and voice their concerns. Parental speech, particularly regarding education, is ingrained in our nation’s history and must be protected at all costs.”

According to the office, not only are parental educational rights deeply rooted in the tradition of the United States, but parental advocacy contributes to social progress-from the push to desegregate schools, to protecting children with disabilities, and pushing for access to charter schools and homeschooling.

The attorneys general argue this: “Parental rights are a central component of the history and tradition of the United States and are a vital force for social progress. Given their importance to both the individual and the public, these rights are–and should be–afforded some degree of respect by our judicial system.”

The brief includes attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Texas.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
S.C. trooper in stable condition after being shot during a Bamberg Co. traffic stop
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
Daniel Goodwin, Jr. (left) and Andre Daniels (right) were arrested in connection to an early...
Two men arrested in connection with early morning April shooting
Justin Chappell was arrested after a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle with a Richland County...
Man out on bond arrested again after pursuit in stolen vehicle, deputies say

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm temps and sunshine, then some wet weather Saturday
Raymond Moody
Brittanee Drexel’s killer files handwritten note in response to lawsuit
The City of Columbia adds new food vendors as it continues with Food Truck Fridays through the...
City of Columbia adds new vendors to Food Truck Fridays
Carolina Ale House and The Blood Connection are teaming up for a local blood drive.
Carolina Ale House and The Blood Connection teams up for blood drive
World Population Review (WPR) ranked South Carolina as seventh for worst drivers in the U.S.
South Carolina ranks seventh for worst drivers in the U.S. by World Population Review