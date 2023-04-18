SkyView
6-year-old boy who died in Richland County apartment fire is laid to rest

Nathan Mackenzie Archie was killed in a fire at Whispering Pines apartment complex on Apr. 5.
Nathan Mackenzie Archie was killed in a fire at Whispering Pines apartment complex on Apr. 5.(clear)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 6-year-old boy who died in a Richland County apartment fire is being laid to rest.

The funeral for Nathan Archie is scheduled to be held at Bibleway Church of Atlas Road in Columbia at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 6-year-old dies, sister in critical condition after Columbia area apartment fire

According to a Richland County School District One spokesperson, Nathan was a student at Caughman Road Elementary along with his 9-year-old sister.

Coroner Naida Rutherford said the sister is in critical condition.

The fire happened at Whispering Pines apartment complex on April 5.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins said there was significant damage done to the complex.

Jenkins said the cause of the fire was a device plugged into an outlet behind the couch in a living room of an apartment.

You can watch the livestream of the funeral here or on our YouTube page.

