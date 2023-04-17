SkyView
Two men arrested in connection with early morning April shooting

Daniel Goodwin, Jr. (left) and Andre Daniels (right) were arrested in connection to an early...
Daniel Goodwin, Jr. (left) and Andre Daniels (right) were arrested in connection to an early morning April murder.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men were arrested in connection to an early morning shooting on April 8.

Deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Metze Road after reports of gunfire.

When deputies arrived at the scene a 39-year-old male victim was found lying face down in the hallway of one of the buildings.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

RELATED STORY: RCSD investigating shooting at apartment complex, one person deceased

Law enforcement determined that Daniel Goodwin, Jr. and Andre Daniels were both with the victim at a nightclub prior to the shooting.

But deputies are still not sure what led to the deadly shooting.

Both men are being charged with murder, but Goodwin is also being charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

At the time of the incident, Daniel Goodwin was out on bond for a murder that happened in Orangeburg County in September of 2019.

“When we talk about catch and release, this is a worst-case scenario,” Sheriff Lott said. “A killer getting out, only to go kill again. If Daniels had stayed in jail, this victim would still be alive.”

Goodwin and Daniels were both taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

