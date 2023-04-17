SkyView
Town of Lexington to begin early voting for special elections

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The town of Lexington will begin early voting for a special election after Councilman Steve Baker announced his resignation in February.

Early voting will begin Monday, April 17 and will run through Friday, April 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lexington County director of registration and elections said residents who live in city limits can vote in this election.

These are the following candidates running for the position.

Residents unable to participate in early voting may still vote during Election Day on May 2.

