Town of Lexington to begin early voting for special elections

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The town of Lexington will begin early voting for a special election after Councilman Steve Baker announced his resignation in February.

Early voting will begin Monday, April 17 and will run through Friday, April 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lexington County director of registration and elections said residents who live in city limits can vote in this election.

These are the following candidates running for the position.

Constance C Flemming

Edwin Gerace

Matthew Grahman

Gavin James Smith

Residents unable to participate in early voting may still vote during Election Day on May 2.

