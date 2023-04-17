South Carolina Forestry Commission’s app receives an update for performance improvements

SkyView
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Users should notice performance improvements to The South Carolina Forestry Commission’s (SCFC) smart phone app after an update.

People who already have the app need to refresh or redownload the app, said SCFC.

iPhone users:

  1. Apple/iOS users should simply refresh the app, which can be done following these steps:
  2. When you’re in the app, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and pause it in the middle of the screen.
  3. Then swipe up on the app’s preview to close the app.
  4. Finally, tap the app’s icon to re-open it.

Android users:

Android users will need to redownload this app from the Google Play Store at the following address:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.appbuild.scforest&hl=en_GB&gl=US

The agency recommends opting in to receive push notifications, which they stated, “never consists of ads or promotional messages.”

SCFC launched the free app in 2020 for people to view current wildfires and burn notifications, check the latest fire weather, and receive push notifications such as burning bans and red flag fire alerts. There’s also videos on how to conduct legal debris burns and report a wildfire, arson, litter or other forest law violation.

