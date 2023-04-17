Soda City Live: Columbia-Richland Fire Department Welcoming Applicants for Upcoming Class

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-The Columbia Richland Fire Department is gearing up to host its next class for aspiring Fire Fighters.

Like many departments across the nation, there is a need for brave men and women to join their department.

The next class will be held on April 28th and 29th apply today to meet the deadline.

