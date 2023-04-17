Soda City Live: Annual Successteam Leadership Acadamy for Young Men

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-If you have or know of a boy in High School there is a great opportunity for them to participate in an all-male overnight youth development conference, that will help them to develop leadership skills and other important skills.

Successteam is the organization behind the annual event and is spearheaded by Executive Director, Tim Behling.

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.