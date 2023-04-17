SkyView
SC state incoming freshman returns to birthplace

An incoming freshman at SC State will be returning to the campus where he was born.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An incoming South Carolina State University student is coming full circle by returning to the place where he was born.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School senior Jaha’mari Harper will be attending the school in August after he was born on campus.

“It’s a dream come true. He’s following in my footsteps,” said his father, 2006 SC State graduate Johnell Harper. “I met his mom here. He was actually born here on campus in married student housing.”

The senior played cornerback on his high school football team which helped him land a scholarship offer from the SC State Bulldogs.

“I know it will be new to me, so I’ll have to adapt to it,” he said of the transition to college life. “I wanted to attend an HBCU because I love the environment, and it’s kind of a tradition since my parents went here.”

Harper plans on majoring in sports management.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

