Richland Two Safety Committee to meet April 17

Richland Two Board of Trustees safety committee meets on April 17.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland School District Two Board of Trustees will have a safety committee meeting on Monday, April 17.

Officials say the meeting will be held in the R2i2 Conference Center located at 763 Fashion Drive and be called to order at 6 p.m.

You can click here to view the agenda of the meeting.

