Murdaugh says prison housing impacts his ability to respond to fraud lawsuit

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys said his prison housing assignment is impacting his ability to respond to an insurance fraud lawsuit filing.

Murdaugh is facing a federal lawsuit from Nautilus Insurance Company after he’s accused of stealing millions in a settlement intended for the family of housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. Satterfield died after a fall at the Murdaughs’ Colleton County home in 2018.

At the end of March, Murduagh was moved to a statewide protective custody unit in a maximum security prison in South Carolina.

His location has not been disclosed for “safety and security reasons” according to the Department of Corrections.

In a filing on Apr. 3, Murdaugh requested to be given until May 1 to respond to an amended complaint in the lawsuit.

The court document says, “Mr. Murdaugh intends to participate fully in this litigation to the extent his carceral circumstances permit. His very recent assignment to a special Restrictive Housing Unit, however, creates logistical complications delaying his ability to do so.”

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel granted the request from Murdaugh’s defense.

