SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Funeral arrangements announced for six-year-old killed in apartment fire

Nathan Mackenzie Archie was killed in an April apartment fire.
Nathan Mackenzie Archie was killed in an April apartment fire.(clear)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for six-year-old Nathan Mackenzie Archie who died in an apartment fire on April 5 were announced.

The funeral viewing will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Moseley Funeral and Cremation Service in West Columbia.

His service will take place on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at noon at Bibleway Church of Atlas Road.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nathan Archie, click the link here.

RELATED CONTENT:

6-year-old dies, sister in critical condition after Columbia area apartment fire

Coroner announces six-year-old dead and nine-year-old in critical condition after apartment fire

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
S.C. trooper in stable condition after being shot during a Bamberg Co. traffic stop
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
RCSD deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.
Richland County deputies investigating shooting after woman sent to hospital
Justin Chappell was arrested after a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle with a Richland County...
Man out on bond arrested again after pursuit in stolen vehicle, deputies say
What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and...
Suspected Russian tank ends up stuck at truck stop in Louisiana

Latest News

The former Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm in Hampton County and two of...
No decision on dismissing lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm
Bill would exempt period products from South Carolina sales tax
Bill would exempt period products from South Carolina sales tax
City council to vote on food delivery program
City council to vote on food delivery program
Gamecock Gala at Colonial Life Arena
Gamecock Gala at Colonial Life Arena