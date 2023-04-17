Funeral arrangements announced for six-year-old killed in apartment fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for six-year-old Nathan Mackenzie Archie who died in an apartment fire on April 5 were announced.

The funeral viewing will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Moseley Funeral and Cremation Service in West Columbia.

His service will take place on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at noon at Bibleway Church of Atlas Road.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nathan Archie, click the link here.

