FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry conditions are taking over the work week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A great deal of sunshine will take over the week, with a warming trend starting again, after highs dip to the 70s today.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

Cooler high temps settle in for our Monday, with likely highs only in the mid-70s, despite mainly sunny skies.

We have breezy conditions today, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Temps rise to near 80 tomorrow, bumping to the mid-80s Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine remains in place.

Partly cloudy skies with potential highs in the upper 80s is the current setup for Thursday & Friday.

Expect a few showers to return Saturday into Sunday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Happy Monday my friends! It will be breezy today with wind gusts up to about 25 mph. Mostly sunny skies will win out though, with highs in the mid-70s.

The cool & dry air stays in place tomorrow morning, with lows in the mid-40s, but with afternoon highs closing in on 80 degrees.

Temperatures then get even hotter on Wednesday as highs get into the middle 80s under more sunshine.

We will see a few more clouds Thursday & Friday, as humidity levels creep back up, along with highs mixing in the mid and upper 80s.

Our next cold front looks to sweep across the Carolinas next weekend producing a chance for a few showers for Saturday and Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Breezy with mostly sunny skies. Highs will take a step back to the mid-70s.

Tuesday: A cool start in the low to mid-40s. Highs will likely get back near 80 under plentiful sunshine.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs to the mid-80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Peeks of sunshine with a few showers possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

