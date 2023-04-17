Crews respond to vacant house fire in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department reports crews responded to a vacant house fire Monday morning.

Fire officers said the blaze happened to a house on the 1300 block of Belleville Road, Firehouse Two was at the scene about four minutes after the time of dispatch.

When Firefighters arrived, they found a single-story, single-family home 90% covered in flames. Crews also saw the roof of the house collapsing when they were on the scene.

Officers said the fire was under control in about 10 minutes. According to officers, A search of the structure was completed and fire officers found no one in the home.

Fire crews remained on the scene until about 10:25 a.m. completing overhaul and searching for hidden fires said officers.

