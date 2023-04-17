SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Crews respond to vacant house fire in Orangeburg

Crews put out a house fire in Orangeburg
Crews put out a house fire in Orangeburg(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department reports crews responded to a vacant house fire Monday morning.

Fire officers said the blaze happened to a house on the 1300 block of Belleville Road, Firehouse Two was at the scene about four minutes after the time of dispatch.

When Firefighters arrived, they found a single-story, single-family home 90% covered in flames. Crews also saw the roof of the house collapsing when they were on the scene.

Officers said the fire was under control in about 10 minutes. According to officers, A search of the structure was completed and fire officers found no one in the home.

Fire crews remained on the scene until about 10:25 a.m. completing overhaul and searching for hidden fires said officers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
State trooper shot during early morning traffic stop in Bamberg County
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
RCSD deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.
Richland County deputies investigating shooting after woman sent to hospital
Justin Chappell was arrested after a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle with a Richland County...
Man out on bond arrested again after pursuit in stolen vehicle, deputies say
What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and...
Suspected Russian tank ends up stuck at truck stop in Louisiana

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 04/17/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 04/17/2023
Cola Food and Wine Festival Kicks off this week
Cola Food and Wine Festival Kicks off this week
South Carolina Forestry Commission’s app receives an update for performance improvements. South...
South Carolina Forestry Commission’s app receives an update for performance improvements
Richland Two Board of Trustees safety committee meets on April 17.
Richland Two Safety Committee to meet April 17