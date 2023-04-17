SkyView
Convicted serial rapist sentenced to more than 150 years

This photo provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows Darrell Goodlow. An Indiana judge has sentenced the convicted serial rapist to more than 150 years in prison, authorities said.(Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department/WXIN via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge has sentenced a convicted serial rapist to more than 150 years in prison, authorities said Monday.

Darrell Goodlow was charged in 2021 with 57 counts, including rape, burglary and criminal confinement. He pleaded guilty in March to nine counts, including eight felony counts of rape and one felony count of killing a domestic animal, as part of a plea agreement.

Marion Superior Judge Mark Stoner sentenced him to 156 1/2 years behind bars on Friday, prosecutors said in a news release.

“With this resolution, the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison without putting the survivors in a position to relive the trauma they have experienced throughout the duration of a trial,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

Telephone messages were left with defense attorneys listed in online court records as representing Goodlow.

Prosecutors alleged that Goodlow targeted women in their 60s and 70s on the east side of Indianapolis and in the suburb of Lawrence. They accused Goodlow of sexually assaulting eight women on six different occasions between August 2020 and September 2021.

In some cases, he dressed as a utility worker to gain access to his victims’ homes. He killed one of his victims’ dogs during one attack, police said.

A fingerprint at one of the scenes helped investigators identify him. They also matched his DNA to evidence collected in all eight cases.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

