Columbia police investigating shooting on Alcott Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at Willow Run Apartments on Alcott Drive.

Law enforcement says a woman was found at the complex, injured in her lower body area.

Investigators say the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Shooting investigation at Willow Run Apts on Alcott Drive. Female injured in lower body. At this time, her injury does not appear to be life-threatening. #ColumbiaPDSC officers applied a tourniquet to aid the victim. She’s listed as stable condition at a hospital. pic.twitter.com/9GqvxWArVo — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 17, 2023

Officers applied a tourniquet to aid the victim and she is currently in stable condition at a hospital.

A K9 officer was able to find ballistic evidence at the crime scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.