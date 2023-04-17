SkyView
Columbia police investigating shooting on Alcott Drive

Columbia police investigating shooting at apartment complex on Alcott Drive.
Columbia police investigating shooting at apartment complex on Alcott Drive.(Columbia Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at Willow Run Apartments on Alcott Drive.

Law enforcement says a woman was found at the complex, injured in her lower body area.

Investigators say the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Officers applied a tourniquet to aid the victim and she is currently in stable condition at a hospital.

A K9 officer was able to find ballistic evidence at the crime scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

