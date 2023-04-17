Columbia gas prices up nearly 10 cents over past week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Columbia rose 9.9 cents over the previous week, sitting at $3.38 as of Monday, Gasbuddy officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of gas stations in the Columbia area.

Gas prices in Columbia are 28.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at 26.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65/g today while the national average is up 22.1 cents per gallon from a month ago. It stands at 41.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago according to analysts.

GasBuddy data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation’s 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week. While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“With the Northeast making the final step in the transition to summer gasoline this week, states in that region should expect a sharp rise in gasoline prices over the next week or two. Every other region has already seen the final step in the transition occur, so while other areas will see prices continue to slowly rise, the Northeast is likely to see a pretty hefty jump of 15-40 cents per gallon soon. Oil prices remain a wildcard, but we’re likely a few weeks away from seeing the national average peak. Whether it hits $4 per gallon or not is still perhaps a 50/50 chance.”

